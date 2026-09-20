Ed Sheeran Opens Up on Israel-Gaza Conflict During Show

Ed Sheeran took the stage in Philadelphia on Saturday, marking his first live performance since Macklemore was dropped from his stadium tour due to an onstage speech in support of Palestinians. With no opening acts for the show, Sheeran addressed the recent controversy candidly right at the beginning of his set.

Addressing the Backlash

“This is not usually how I would open the show, but before I play some songs tonight, I hope it’s okay if I say a few words about this last week,” he began, his voice reflecting visible emotion. “I’m used to my music being criticized, and I’m always happy to take that because I’m lucky a lot of you like my stuff, and to be honest, I’m surprised. I’m not surprised that other people don’t. It’s normal. But this week, the criticism was about something much more important, and I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so so sorry.”

Sheeran expressed his commitment to his fans, stating, “I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet.” He continued, emphasizing the importance of creating a safe space at his concerts, “Honoring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am, and that is why I’m here tonight on my own and continuing my current tour.”

Implications of Macklemore’s Departure

Earlier in the week, Sheeran clarified that the decision to remove Macklemore was not his own. He attributed it to pressure from the promoter, Messina Touring Group, and various venues. Upon learning that some venues would not allow Macklemore to perform after his remarks at MetLife Stadium, Sheeran consulted with the owners, including Gillette Stadium’s Robert Kraft, who ultimately influenced his decision.

“I am deeply worried about the idea that venues should pre-approve content for performers,” he commented during his performance. “This happens in so many places that I perform around the world, but it should never happen in the free world.”

On the Israel-Gaza Conflict

Taking a moment to address the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, Sheeran made it clear that, while he generally avoids political commentary, the humanitarian crisis had compelled him to speak out. “What happened in Israel and at the Nova Music Festival on October 7 was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain. What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic, unjustifiable, and disproportionate,” he stated passionately. “My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, of children’s lives. The systemic injustice we’re seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked.”

Emphasizing the importance of unity, he said, “This concert is still a place where everyone is welcome, and everyone here can stand beside people that have opposing views… but they could all agree on singing these songs. And these songs are about love, hope, and unity.”

Aftermath of the Tour Changes

Following Macklemore’s departure from the tour, other opening acts, including Finneas, Lukas Graham, and Aaron Row, also withdrew their participation. Graham expressed his stance, saying, “Money doesn’t give you the right to own the conversation. Nobody’s bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we’re allowed to acknowledge.”