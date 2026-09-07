Ellen Burstyn Captivates as Marilyn Monroe at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy (AP) — In a surprising twist, veteran actress Ellen Burstyn has taken on the role of a lifetime by portraying Marilyn Monroe at the age of 100, a concept that initially struck her as unlikely. The opportunity came when Maggie Gyllenhaal visited Burstyn at her apartment to discuss an unconventional idea. “It sounded like a good idea to me,” Burstyn told The Associated Press.

Their collaboration produced a 17-minute short film titled “Flesh Impact,” which premiered Monday at the Venice Film Festival. The event marked not only the film’s debut but also a significant milestone for Burstyn, who was honored with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

Ellen Burstyn’s Marilyn Monroe Moment

Despite never having met Monroe, who passed away at the young age of 36, Burstyn acknowledges their shared experiences. Both women had a massage therapist who regaled Burstyn with stories about Monroe, even suggesting that Burstyn bore a resemblance to her. He lent Burstyn an old book of Monroe’s called “The Thinking Body,” which contained various mementos such as receipts.

“I knew that she was not what she presented as her persona and that actually that’s a persona that she created,” Burstyn reflected. “She created the whole concept of Marilyn Monroe and played it.” Notably, Burstyn once spotted Monroe at a nightclub, where a brief nod from the iconic actress left a lasting impression on her. “She was so startlingly beautiful and she caught my eye… I felt that she recognized me,” Burstyn recalled, expressing her honor at the acknowledgment early in her own career.

The inspiration for the Monroe short film emerged in an unexpected way, initiated by luxury car company Genesis. Their chief marketing officer, Amy Marentic, approached Gyllenhaal about creating something to honor what would have been Monroe’s 100th birthday in June. After some contemplation, Gyllenhaal arrived at the idea of depicting Monroe at 100, “doing basically the most vulnerable, one of the most vulnerable things I think an actor can do, which is audition, alone on a stage.”

Upon considering who could embody this vision, Burstyn was the first actor who came to Gyllenhaal’s mind. “I just had this feeling maybe this is an opportunity for her to think about things in a new way,” Gyllenhaal shared. The two women quickly discovered that they shared a similar artistic language and approach to their work, both aiming to delve deep into emotional truths. “If we’re going to be doing anything, we’re gonna be doing it from there,” Burstyn affirmed.

The Gloria Steinem Effect

While Burstyn’s approach to role selection has remained consistent throughout her career—seeking projects that inspire or challenge her—the dynamic on set has evolved significantly since her early days in the industry. “When I first started working, which was 150 years ago, there were no women on the set,” she recalled, expressing how dramatically the landscape has changed. “Thanks to blessed Gloria Steinem who just died, the consciousness started to change.”

In addition to her groundbreaking role in “Flesh Impact,” Burstyn is featured in a film directed by Kornél Mundruczó, titled “Place to Be,” alongside Taika Waititi, also showcased at the festival. Burstyn admitted to feeling “slightly overwhelmed” by the attention. “I have been asking myself, why do I deserve this? What have I done? It’s a long career,” she pondered before concluding, “I wouldn’t have had this career without my training.”

Celebrating a Long Career

Given her impressive accolades—including an Oscar for “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” a Tony, and two Emmys—Burstyn’s sense of humility might be unexpected. Over a career spanning more than 50 years, she has appeared in approximately 150 films and serves as a co-president of The Actors Studio, occasionally teaching acting classes, thereby honoring the legacy of her mentor, Lee Strasberg.

Festival director Alberto Barbera praised Burstyn’s artistry, stating, “Her artistry, which could illuminate pain and everyday resilience with dignity, irony, and courage, remains an absolute model of authenticity in performance and civic engagement within the craft of acting.”

As she sat beside Gyllenhaal, preparing for the prestigious award ceremony, Burstyn described her gown, questioning if it might be too extravagant. Gyllenhaal reassured her that it was indeed fitting for the occasion. “I’m just really very happy to be here and very grateful to receive this award and grateful to this lady who put me in this interesting and deep and funny and wonderful movie,” Burstyn expressed with heartfelt sincerity.

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