Metallica Expands 2027 M72 Tour with New North American Dates

After thirteen seasons since the release of their latest album, 72 Seasons, Metallica is gearing up to extend its M72 Tour. The tour is in support of the album, which signifies the first 18 years of a person’s life. The iconic thrash metal band is set to perform at the Sphere in Las Vegas this October and has also announced an additional leg of North American stadium tour dates starting in the spring of 2027.

Tickets for the upcoming shows, featuring Limp Bizkit and Avatar as opening acts, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on September 25. However, select presales will kick off as early as Monday. Fans can find complete details on the band’s website.

In an interview with Rolling Stone conducted shortly after the M72 Tour’s first leg began, drummer Lars Ulrich expressed his excitement over how the new material is evolving in live performances. “Playing these songs live is super fun,” he remarked, highlighting tracks like “Lux Æterna” and “Too Far Gone?” Ulrich noted how the band is actively shaping these new songs on stage, rather than allowing the songs to dictate their format. “We’ve done eight out of 12 songs so far, and we’ve figured out how to crack all of them in a live situation and feel really good about it,” he added, with that number now reaching nine out of 12 since the interview.

Rolling Stone‘s review of 72 Seasons lauded the album, stating it delivers “some of the deepest, hardest-hitting music of their career.” The review highlighted that while Metallica has long been recognized for their powerful, groove-heavy riffs and intricate song structures, their extensive experience over the past 40 years has allowed them to perform with even greater purpose than in their earlier, faster days.

Trending Stories



Metallica Tour Dates