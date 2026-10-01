Woman Indicted for Attempted Murder in Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Case

A Florida woman has been indicted by a grand jury on 14 felony counts, including attempted murder, following allegations that she drove across the country to shoot at the home of music icons Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The indictment against 36-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz of Orlando was unsealed Wednesday by a judge in California.

Court Appearance and Indictment Details

During her court appearance, Ortiz, dressed in yellow jail attire, only spoke to her attorney, who entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf. The judge subsequently set bail at $2.6 million. This development follows a ruling by another judge a day earlier, which determined that Ortiz is mentally competent to stand trial. Her case, previously stalled due to extended psychiatric evaluations, is now on a swift path toward trial.

Charges and Allegations

According to Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott, “This is a person who wanted to kill Rihanna. Everyone else was collateral damage.” Ortiz had been arrested after she allegedly fired an AR-15 style rifle at the Beverly Hills-area property belonging to the couple on March 8, during which bullets penetrated an Airstream trailer where Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were present, along with their three young children and a nanny.

The grand jury indictment supersedes earlier charges filed against Ortiz in March, which included attempted murder and an array of other felonies, all to which she had previously pleaded not guilty. The new charges encompass 10 counts of assault with an assault weapon, alongside three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. A conviction on all counts may result in a life sentence.

Details of the Incident

Investigators report that Ortiz drove over 2,000 miles from Orlando to California in a Tesla. She allegedly shot at least 20 rounds aimed toward the property and a neighboring house. Authorities documented bullet holes that were found in the trailer and the second-floor nursery wall of the home, where Rihanna’s mother and several staff members were also present at that time.

Mental Health Evaluations and Legal Proceedings

While the specifics of Ortiz’s psychiatric evaluations remain sealed, there has been no public discussion regarding her mental health status. Prosecutors have yet to clarify any motive for Ortiz’s actions or establish any connection between her and Rihanna, who is a licensed speech pathologist with no prior criminal history.

Following her arrest, Ortiz reportedly told investigators, “I wasn’t attempting murder.” The case against her continues to draw attention due to its serious implications for both the victims and the legal processes involved.

Rihanna’s Career