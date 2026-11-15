Karen Huger Opens Up About Troubling Times with Ray

Karen Huger, known as the Grand Dame of the Real Housewives of Potomac, is facing challenges in her marriage to Ray Huger. As the couple navigates through a rough patch, Karen acknowledges that their relationship, which has endured for 32 years, is currently being tested.

Facing Relationship Challenges

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the premiere of Hunting Wives season two on November 12, Karen candidly shared her perspective on her marriage. While she remains optimistic about their future, she admits that issues between her and Ray have not yet been resolved. “We’re going through a rough patch,” she revealed, emphasizing the importance of honesty in their relationship. “Ray and I have always been honest.”

Positivity Amidst Struggles

Despite the difficulties that have arisen since Karen’s return home following a six-month stint in prison due to a 2024 DUI conviction, she maintains a positive outlook on their family dynamic, which includes their daughter Rayvin Huger. “The one thing is, we will always be a family, and we will always be friends,” Karen expressed, underscoring the enduring bond they share.

Holiday Plans with Family