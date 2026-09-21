California and Nashville Celebrate Dolly Parton Day on September 25

September 25 has officially been recognized as “Dolly Parton Day” in California and Nashville, among other locations across the United States, to honor the legendary country singer and her enduring contributions to literacy and the arts.

California’s Official Declaration

Governor Gavin Newsom signed state bill SB 931, marking September 25 as a day to celebrate Parton, cleverly chosen to reference her iconic song “9 to 5.” State Senator Shannon Grove (R), who co-authored the bipartisan bill with State Senator John Laird (D), expressed the significance of Parton’s impact, stating, “Dolly Parton sparkled on every stage she ever stood on, but her brightest sparkle was the literacy legacy she built through the Imagination Library.”

Celebrating the Legacy

Grove continued, highlighting the unique bond Parton shared with her fans: “The love Dolly gave so freely, rooted in her deep and openly shared faith, and the love the world returned to her, shows how deeply she was cherished by everyone… every September 25th, our state will remember the legend who put millions of books in the hands of our youngest readers and inspired the world on how to respect and love one another.”

Festivities Across the Nation

In San Francisco, a free “Dolly Day” will be celebrated with a jubilant day of music and rhinestones. Similarly, the city of Nashville, which has previously named its airport after Parton, will honor her legacy with a range of citywide events culminating in a fireworks display.

Portland, Oregon has also embraced this tribute, with city council president Jamie Dunphy urging citizens to celebrate “Dolly the way she lived.” He encouraged activities like playing music, reading to children, helping neighbors, and spreading kindness, embodying the spirit of joy that Parton consistently radiated.