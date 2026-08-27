Leah Remini Shocks Fans as She Joins Beverly Hills Housewives

Leah Remini, the beloved “King of Queens” actress, is set to make a splash in Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The news was confirmed by Remini herself on Instagram, where she joyfully announced her inclusion alongside the franchise’s iconic stars Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne. “It’s true!!” she remarked, sharing a report from Variety that broke the news.

Bravo has also verified Remini’s casting to Page Six, generating excitement among fans of the reality series. Earlier that day, TV personality Justin Sylvester hinted during an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” that an impressive name would be joining the cast, which piqued curiosity about who it could be.

Leah Remini (seen here in 2019) is the latest cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” ABC via Getty Images

Sylvester teased listeners by stating the new cast member’s identity would “blow everybody’s heads,” leaving fans eager for more details. This casting decision comes soon after Remini, 56, signed with the talent agency WME to broaden her brand’s reach across multiple platforms, including television, film, and podcasting. This was reported by Variety in early October.

Remini is not a newcomer to reality TV; she previously starred in her own show, “Leah Remini: It’s All Relative,” which aired on TLC from 2014 to 2015. The series showcased her everyday life with her family, including her ex-husband Angelo Pagán and their daughter Sofia Bella, 22. After tying the knot in 2003, the couple separated in 2024.

Remini (seen above in March 2018) has yet to comment on the report. Getty Images for A+E

In the past month, Remini signed with talent agency WME. Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Aside from her solo venture, Remini also produced and starred in the docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which aired from 2016 to 2019. In this three-season series, she interviewed former members of the controversial church, shedding light on their experiences.

Remini (photographed above in July 2015) has starred in a reality series in the past. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While Remini is perhaps best known for her role as Carrie Heffernan on “The King of Queens”, which ran for nine successful seasons from 1998 to 2007, her addition to the “RHOBH” family opens up a new chapter in her career.

Joining her on the new season will be “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star Tracy Tutor, who excitedly announced her casting on Instagram just last week. “Well … the secret’s officially out. 💎” she wrote alongside a glamorous photo. “I’m joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I could not be more excited for this next chapter.”

Tutor expressed her enthusiasm for being part of the iconic franchise, stating, “Beverly Hills is home. I’ve raised my girls here, built my career here, and now apparently I’ve decided to let you all even further into my life. 😂” She added a hint of mischief, acknowledging, “Excited? Very. Nervous? A little. Likely to get into some trouble? Absolutely.”

Her biggest role was in “The King of Queens.” (Seen here: Remini with her good friend Jennifer Lopez in 2018.) FilmMagic