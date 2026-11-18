The acclaimed dark comedy “We Are Born Good” has emerged as a standout contender at this year’s Golden Horse Awards, garnering a remarkable nine nominations. In an exciting development for international audiences, the film has been acquired for distribution in the U.K. by Trinity CineAsia.

Distribution Details

Trinity CineAsia secured the distribution rights from Edko Films and plans to release the film in British cinemas on December 4.

About the Film

“We Are Born Good” marks the feature directing debut of Yeung Leung Chuen, known for writing “Hong Kong Family.” The film stars Golden Horse winner Chung Suet Ying, alongside Yeung Wai Lun, with a supporting cast that includes Lo Chun Yip, Kearen Pang, Ng Wing Sze, and Yan Yuk Yu Amy (Echaluce).

Award Recognition

The film is competing in several key categories at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards, including best narrative feature, leading actor, leading actress, new director, and original screenplay. It made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before being showcased in Zurich and Pingyao, ultimately debuting in Hong Kong theaters on October 29.

Narrative and Themes

The story is inspired by a viral CCTV clip depicting a petty argument between a market vendor and a customer that escalates into violence. Rather than focusing solely on the confrontation, the film explores the underlying factors that lead to frustration in contemporary Hong Kong, such as financial difficulties, job-related stress, familial obligations, and societal biases. It paints a nuanced picture without clear villains, examining how ordinary individuals can succumb to anger and burnout.

The plot centers on Zoey, a struggling actor burdened by debt who seeks revenge after a restaurant mishap. In a parallel narrative, Wing-kat, the restaurant owner just released from prison, confronts his own challenges. The escalating conflict between them leads to a series of events as their lives unravel.

Production Background

Produced under Hong Kong’s First Feature Film Initiative, “We Are Born Good” was developed by GoodNight Production, with Patricia Cheng serving as producer. The 96-minute film is presented in Cantonese, showcasing the richness of the local culture.

Trinity CineAsia’s Commitment

Cedric Behrel, managing director of Trinity CineAsia, expressed excitement about bringing Yeung’s debut feature to U.K. audiences. “Following our release of ‘Hong Kong Family’ in North America in 2022, written by Leung Chuen Yeung; we are proud to continue supporting his work by bringing his feature debut ‘We Are Born Good’ to U.K. audiences, in partnership with our long-time friends at Edko Films. It combines sharp entertainment with genuine emotional depth and establishes Yeung as an exciting emerging filmmaker in East Asian cinema. With its strong festival presence and award recognition, we look forward to strengthening the international reach of contemporary Hong Kong cinema,” he stated.

Recent Releases from Trinity CineAsia