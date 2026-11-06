African Kung-Fu Nazis Secures International Sales Deal in Hong Kong

International sales rights for the cult martial arts splatter comedy franchise “African Kung-Fu Nazis” have been secured by Hong Kong-based Cappu Films. This deal, announced during the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) in Taipei, includes not only the original film but also its sequel and a behind-the-scenes documentary titled “African Kung-Fu Nazis – The Doc.”

Details of the Deal

Struck with filmmaker and producer Sebastian Stein of Humanmade Films, the agreement covers rights and territories that remain open while leaving existing deals intact. Previous theatrical runs for the films have included a Japanese release by Transformer, which debuted the original in June 2021 and is set to open the sequel in July 2025. Additionally, Busch Media Group facilitated the German release of the first installment on DVD, Blu-ray, and VOD.

A Cult Phenomenon

Mixing kung fu action, horror, gore, and dark comedy, “African Kung-Fu Nazis” takes inspiration from both vintage Hong Kong martial arts films and Ghana’s independent filmmaking scene. The first film features Ghanaian kung fu fighters battling exaggerated wartime representations of historical figures, such as Adolf Hitler, Hideki Tojo, and Hermann Göring.

Sequel and Documentary

The sequel introduces viewers to one-armed fighter Addo and his partner Sek Tin as they confront a cyborg named “Adolf Robotler,” who aspires to become president of Ghana. Stein shared that this film, a collaborative effort between Ghana, Japan, and Germany, primarily funded through crowdfunding with significant support from fans of the original, showcases the vast potential of independent filmmaking.

Meanwhile, “African Kung-Fu Nazis – The Doc” offers a behind-the-scenes look at the independent shoot that gave rise to the franchise.

Creative Vision and Future Plans

With their passion for Chinese kung fu, Stein emphasized that the films aim to combat the threat of fascism. “Total freedom, beautiful madness. Because you won’t drink champagne if you don’t take a risk!” he declared. In addition to distributing the films, Cappu Films and the creators are also collaborating on a line of art-led merchandise, developed by their sister company Winners Gallery, which will draw from the franchise’s unique characters and aesthetics.

Cappu Films’ Commitment to Independent Cinema

Janice Woo of Cappu Films expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We love fiercely independent horror and cult films, and we want to support filmmakers who are doing something that is entirely their own. There’s a real love of kung fu cinema in these films. We come from production ourselves, so we understand how much it takes to get a film like this made. We’re excited to work with Sebastian and help bring all three films to more audiences.”

A Broader Distribution Strategy