Excitement is building for Glastonbury 2027, where a stellar lineup is set to grace the iconic Pyramid Stage. Scheduled to take place from June 23-27 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, U.K., the festival will feature renowned acts such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Cher, among others.

Headliners and Notable Performances

Harry Styles will make his debut at Glastonbury as one of the headliners, while Billie Eilish returns for her second performance at the festival’s main stage. Cher is poised to captivate audiences with her performance during the legendary Sunday night slot. This marks Cher’s return to the stage after a hiatus from touring since 2020.

A Diverse Lineup of Talent

The festival boasts an impressive array of artists including Massive Attack, Sombr, Lily Allen, the XX, Robyn, Chvrches, Kacey Musgraves, Lola Young, and Adéla. The variety in the lineup promises something for every music lover, contributing to the festival’s enduring popularity.

Festival Organizer’s Enthusiasm

Festival organizer Emily Eavis expressed her excitement on Instagram, saying, “We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what’s to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists. We are beyond excited about how it’s all shaping up.” Eavis also hinted at more artist announcements to come, highlighting the festival’s commitment to bringing a diverse musical experience to its attendees.

Changes and Ticket Availability

Glastonbury 2027 comes on the heels of a customary fallow year at Worthy Farm, which adds to the anticipation surrounding the event. The ticket prices for this edition have surpassed the £400 mark, with a new price set at £408, rising from £378.50 in 2025. Tickets sold out almost instantly when they were released on October 4, indicating the high demand for this much-anticipated festival.

Clarifying Rumors and Future Announcements