Dancing With the Stars has long captivated audiences with its blend of dance and celebrity culture, but how much do the stars get paid for their performances? Compensation varies, and several sources provide insight into the earnings of the contestants, revealing a structure that not only incentivizes participation but also rewards continued success in the competition.

Initial Compensation for Contestants

According to a report by Variety, contestants on Dancing With the Stars receive a base salary of approximately $125,000 for the rehearsal period and the first two weeks of the competition. As the show progresses, stars can earn increased payments for each week they remain in the competition, ultimately leading to potential earnings that can reach as high as $295,000.

Additional Earnings Insights

In an intriguing revelation, Bobby Bones, who won season 27 alongside partner Sharna Burgess in 2018, shared his personal experience regarding compensation. On a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick‘s podcast Trading Secrets., Bones explained the episodic pay structure, noting, “That show pays OK. Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.” He went on to reveal that with a base salary of around $110,000, his total earnings approached the $400,000 mark from his stint on the show.

Lack of Official Confirmation