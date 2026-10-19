U.K. Theatrical Release Secured for ‘The State of Us’

The highly anticipated British coming-of-age comedy, “The State of Us,” starring Samuel Bottomley (“California Schemin’,” “How To Have Sex”) and Callum Scott Howells (“Madfabulous,” “It’s a Sin”), is gearing up for its theatrical release in the U.K., thanks to a new distribution deal with Vertigo Releasing.

Film Debut and Festival Highlights

Marking the directorial debut of Jake Harvey and Ollie Gardner, the film premiered in the main competition at the Edinburgh International Film Festival earlier this year. It is set to hit U.K. cinemas in 2027, shortly after its upcoming screening at the Rome Film Festival on Monday.

Plot Overview

“The State of Us” takes place over one unforgettable night in Yorkshire and follows two lifelong best friends as they navigate a chaotic journey driven by a deep emotional connection. Nineteen-year-old Frankie breaks his ailing friend Taylor out of hospice for their annual tradition: watching fireworks from their cherished hilltop in memory of Frankie’s parents. However, as the night spirals into chaos, their friendship is tested to its limits, forcing Frankie to confront uncomfortable truths and revealing the lengths he is willing to go to avoid losing Taylor. As Taylor’s time grows short, he entrusts Frankie with one final wish: to seek beauty in the destruction and find the strength to continue living.

Supporting Cast and Production Team

In addition to Bottomley and Scott Howells, the film features a talented cast that includes Safia Oakley-Green (“Anemone,” “The Bluff”), Seamus O’Hara (“The Irish Goodbye,” “House of Guinness”), Sunetra Sarker (“Brookside,” “Ackley Bridge”), and Frances Barber (“Mr Holmes,” “Trick or Treat”). The screenplay is written by Harvey, with production led by Pippa Cross, Dylan Rees, and Harvey, whose previous works include “Chalet Girl,” “Made in Italy,” and “7 Keys.” Original music is composed by Tom Ogden, the frontman of the indie band Blossoms.

Production and Distribution Details