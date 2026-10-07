British Boxing Biopic to Self-Release After Distributor Fails

In a remarkable turn of events, the producers of the highly anticipated British boxing biopic “In the Shadow” have engineered a successful last-minute rescue mission for their film. This initiative comes in response to the sudden filing for administration by the film’s U.K. distributor, True Brit Entertainment, in late September.

Self-Release Pathway Unveiled

The film, which chronicles the inspiring journey of British-Somali boxer, model, and UNICEF Ambassador Ramla Ali, is set to have its world premiere at the London Film Festival on October 9. Following the distributor’s collapse, the producers have secured additional financial backing from their financiers, enabling them to self-release the film theatrically across the U.K.

Producer Insights on Challenges Faced

Lee Magiday, a BAFTA winner and Oscar nominee known for “The Favourite,” along with producer Madeleine Sanderson, detailed the urgency of the situation. “We had to mobilize very quickly — it really was the 11th hour,” Magiday stated. The team became aware of the funding issues in mid-September and quickly reached out to their executive producers for additional investment to support the film’s release. “Thank God, they did,” she remarked.

Upcoming Screenings and Events

After its premiere at the London Film Festival, “In the Shadow” will be screened in over 30 venues across the U.K., beginning with a special screening and Q&A featuring Ali at London’s Genesis Cinema on October 30. Coincidentally, Ali has a world title fight scheduled for November 8 in the U.S., and she will return to further promote the film through special events and Q&As.

Gratitude for Support and Collaboration

Magiday and Sanderson expressed deep appreciation for their executive producers—Richard Fern, Anushka Shah, and Natasha Mudhar—for their crucial financial support during this challenging time. They also acknowledged the integral role played by Will Clarke at Altitude Films, who facilitated a connection with Ben Metcalf at Metis Films for distribution, and former True Brit executive Kate Neville-Towle, who is now overseeing marketing.

Community Spirit Behind the Film

Sanderson reflected on the overwhelming support for the film, stating, “It’s really nice because a lot of people really love the film, love Ramla, and love what we’re doing — so it’s a bit like a community. We’ve got our team.”

A Story of Resilience and Love

Directed by Anthony Wonke and featuring “Top Boy” star Jasmine Jobson, “In the Shadow” tells the poignant story of Ramla Ali, who pursued boxing in secret against the wishes of her strict Muslim parents in London. The film illustrates her journey to become the first Somali-British professional boxing champion, all while navigating complex cultural and personal barriers, including her love story with Richard Moore, who converted to Islam in support of her dreams. The narrative not only highlights Ali’s determination but also her groundbreaking achievements, including being the first boxer to represent Somalia at the 2020 Olympic Games and participating in the first-ever professional female boxing match in Saudi Arabia.

Film’s Journey Reflects Its Themes

Magiday sees parallels between the real-life struggles depicted in “In the Shadow” and the film’s tumultuous journey to production and release. “This film has been a battle from day one and Ramla’s story has been a battle from day one, so it’s kind of in keeping,” she stated. “We’ve had to kind of fight the odds the whole time because we didn’t get industry support for production. This was made by sheer will and determination, and some amazing backers who believed in the story. For us, it’s such an important film because it is about hope.”

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