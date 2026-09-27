Travis Kelce's VMAs Absence: The Shocking Reason Behind It

As the music world gears up for the highly anticipated 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, all eyes are on Taylor Swift and the star-studded evening that awaits her. However, one key figure will be noticeably absent from her side—NFL star Travis Kelce. Here’s why the Kansas City Chiefs tight end won’t be attending the VMAs with Swift this year.

Travis Kelce’s Game Conflict

Travis Kelce will be occupied with a Kansas City Chiefs away game against the Miami Dolphins on the same night as the 2026 MTV VMAs, scheduled for September 27. The game is set to kick off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the VMAs begin, and it is expected to extend past the time when Snoop Dogg officially starts his hosting duties for the awards show.

Swift’s Star-Studded Support

Although Kelce won’t be joining Swift, she is sure to have an exciting presence on the red carpet. Among her expected guests is none other than her best friend, Dakota Johnson. Johnson, who stars in Swift’s new music video for “Patient Zero,” will likely be a highlight of the evening, adding her own star power to the occasion.

A Historic Recognition for Taylor Swift

In addition to walking the red carpet, Swift will also be receiving a significant honor at this year’s VMAs. She is set to be the first recipient of the Artist Director Honors, a new accolade created to acknowledge groundbreaking music artists whose visionary work behind the camera has redefined music videos and advanced visual storytelling. This recognition reflects Swift’s substantial contributions to the music industry and the artistry involved in her projects.