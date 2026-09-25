Dakota Johnson Celebrates Creative Synergy in Taylor Swift's Video

Dakota Johnson is capturing attention beyond her latest film, “Verity,” as she stars in a highly anticipated Taylor Swift music video. Swift unveiled a brief 13-second teaser for the track “Patient Zero” ahead of its premiere at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, sparking excitement among fans and Swifties alike. The clip features Johnson alongside another woman and man, stirring intrigue across social media.

Johnson’s Enthusiasm for Collaboration

At the red carpet premiere of “Verity” in London, Johnson shared her enthusiasm about her role in the “Patient Zero” music video. “Working with your friends is like the most fun thing on the planet because we’ve known each other for so long, we respect each other’s creative minds,” she stated. Johnson went on to describe her involvement as wonderful, expressing her admiration for Swift’s leadership and creativity during the collaboration.

A Strong Friendship

During her appearance on the Fangirl Nation podcast with Ambar Lee and Leah Briars, Johnson emphasized the strength of her friendship with Swift. “Taylor and I have been friends for a really long time and we’re very close, and we decided to work together and it’s great,” she explained. Despite the common advice against working with friends, Johnson found their collaboration refreshing and enjoyable. “It was so fun. So fun. It was the best. We just had the best time,” she added, highlighting their mutual respect and creative synergy.

Swift’s Musical Journey

This news comes as Swift also announced “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” an expanded version of her previous album, which will feature four new tracks including “Patient Zero.” On social media, Swift expressed her gratitude to fans for the overwhelming support of her music, noting how it inspired her to continue writing. “About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing,” Swift wrote, referencing the record-breaking release of “The Life of a Showgirl.” “We wrote more songs… I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance.”

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