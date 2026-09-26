Taylor Swift Reveals Exclusive Travis Kelce Footage in ‘Cleveland!’

Taylor Swift has embraced her fans with a personal glimpse into her life with Travis Kelce through the release of a new lyric video for her song “Cleveland!” from the album “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.” Released on Friday, the video features intimate home footage of the couple visiting Kelce’s hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Heartfelt Moments Captured

The lyric video showcases Kelce and Swift, both 36, engaging in everyday activities, including Kelce smiling while driving with Swift in the passenger seat. The couple’s chemistry is palpable as they share lighthearted moments on camera.

Taylor Swift shared never-before-seen home footage of her and Travis Kelce in her “Cleveland!” lyric video (as seen above). YouTube/Taylor Swift

In the clip, Kelce (pictured here) smiles at the camera while driving a car with Swift in the passenger seat. YouTube/Taylor Swift

The Significance of the Visuals

Swift appears toward the end of the video, providing another heartwarming moment. Notably, a segment features an individual—believed to be Swift—wearing a white dress, which coincides with the lyrics “Now I’m wearing white.” However, a source clarified to Page Six that this is not the wedding dress Swift wore when marrying Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July.

There is also a moment where someone — presumably Swift — is wearing a white dress (as seen here). YouTube/Taylor Swift

However, a source told Page Six the dress seen in the clip isn’t Swift’s wedding dress she wore to marry Kelce in July. YouTube/Taylor Swift

Subtle Easter Eggs and Personal Touches

The lyric video is rich with Easter eggs, including a scene where someone—likely Swift—is seen wearing roller skates adorned with 13 hearts, a nod to her fondness for the number. The song “Cleveland!” serves as a powerful homage to Kelce, referencing his childhood home by singing, “that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid.”

Noteworthy lyrics reveal Swift’s feelings, including, “My baby likes what he likes / He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights!” as well as a more daring line: “The taste of me is acquired, but it’s his favorite dish.” This particular lyric has sparked discussions among fans, marking it as one of the most provocative statements since her earlier song “Wood,” emphasizing Swift’s artistic range.

There are roller skates featured in the lyric video (as pictured above), which contain 13 hearts on them — a nod to Swift’s favorite number. YouTube/Taylor Swift

One of the most talked-about lyrics features Swift singing, “The taste of me is acquired, but it’s his favorite dish.” (Kelce is seen in the lyric video above.) YouTube/Taylor Swift

A Sentimental Note

“Cleveland!” blends sentimentality with passion, as she expresses, “You only need to find one person in this entire world / Who doesn’t find you completely insufferable / And I have an important announcement to make / I found mine,” clearly alluding to her relationship with Kelce. Despite mixed reviews of the “Encore” album, “Patient Zero” from the same collection set records, becoming Spotify’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day for 2026.

The song “Cleveland!” is about Kelce taking Swift to his Ohio hometown. (A still from the video is seen here.) YouTube/Taylor Swift

Kelce was raised in Cleveland Heights along with his older brother, Jason Kelce. (A still from the clip featuring the city is pictured above.) YouTube/Taylor Swift

Looking Ahead