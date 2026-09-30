Tom Morello Delivers Powerful 'Soldier in the Army of Love' on Kimmel

Tom Morello, the renowned frontman of Rage Against the Machine, recently took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live to deliver a stirring performance of his new song “Soldier in the Army of Love.” Originally slated to appear during the show’s Brooklyn week alongside Bruce Springsteen, Morello stepped in solo after Springsteen withdrew due to scheduling issues.

Father-Son Duo Shines on Stage

Joining Morello for this captivating performance was his son, Roman Morello, who displayed impressive guitar skills by playing his electric guitar behind his head. The father-son duo concluded their high-energy rendition by raising their fists in solidarity, a symbolic gesture reflective of Morello’s commitment to social justice and activism.

New Music and Exciting Collaborations

“Soldier in the Army of Love” is featured on Morello’s latest album, Everyone Gets Everything They Want, which was released just last week through Mom + Pop Music. The album showcases the talent of several notable producers, including Tyler Smyth, Carl Restivo, Zakk Cervini, Dan Carey, and Sam Nelson Harris. It also boasts guest appearances from artists such as Serj Tankian, Kneecap, and Beartooth, along with the collaboration of Roman Morello.

Power to the People Festival Approaches

Morello is also preparing for the upcoming Power to the People Festival, scheduled for October 3 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. The event has an impressive lineup set to include Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews, Foo Fighters, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Killer Mike, Brittany Howard, Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black, Serj Tankian, Grandson, the Neighborhood Kids, Taylor Momsen, Matt Cameron, the Linda Lindas, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. Additionally, renowned artist Shepard Fairey will perform a DJ set.

Celebrating Freedom and Activism

In a statement regarding the festival, Morello emphasized its core themes, stating, “The Power to the People festival is about freedom, justice, equality and rock & roll. It’s about the power everyday human beings have when they come together through music, art, community, and action. We’re honored to bring this incredible lineup to the DC area for a day that celebrates the spirit of activism, creativity, and hope.”