Brooklyn Week Features Bruce Springsteen and Zohran Mamdani

In an exciting development for fans of late-night television, Jimmy Kimmel Live is set to return to Brooklyn for a weeklong series of shows, kicking off this Monday. The events will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s iconic Howard Gilman Opera House, and the lineup promises to be star-studded.

Star-Studded Lineup

Featured guests include New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, along with an array of well-known personalities such as Mahershala Ali, Billy Crystal, Pete Davidson, Robby Hoffman, Paul McCartney, Seth Meyers, Tom Morello, John Oliver, Bernie Sanders, Bruce Springsteen, and Howard Stern. Musical acts are set to include De La Soul, Goose, TV On the Radio, and the team-up of Springsteen & Tom Morello.

Kimmel has hinted that the week will also bring surprise guests, stating, “as if the regular ones weren’t good enough.”

Live Studio Audience

All five shows will be taped in front of a live studio audience. Kimmel revealed that the demand for tickets has been overwhelming, with nearly 150,000 requests received for just 1,600 available seats in the theater. “So please stop making ticket requests,” he humorously urged.

A Tradition Continues