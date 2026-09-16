Jimmy Kimmel Pushes Stephen Colbert to Shave His Beard Live

Stephen Colbert commemorated the conclusion of his *Late Show* with a trademark beard, a nod to late-night tradition reminiscent of David Letterman. The bearded host flaunted his new look at the recent Emmys, where his show took home an impressive seven awards. However, he humorously revealed on *Jimmy Kimmel Live* that his wife, Evie, is far from pleased with the facial hair.

“I was so excited to win because Evie hates my beard,” Colbert shared with Kimmel. “So much. And the kiss count has gone way down. She warned me, if you grow a beard the kiss count’s going to go way down. Smoochy time is much shorter because it’s prickly. But I told her, ‘If I win an Emmy, she has to kiss me because the camera will be on us.’ I also mentioned that if I won, I would shave it off.”

On-Air Shaving Antics

Kimmel playfully proposed, “Can we shave you on the show? I can get some stuff.” Colbert initially hesitated but eventually agreed, saying, “That’s fairly scandalous, but alright. From the neck up, right?” Kimmel, always the trickster, replied, “Oh no, we’re going to do all the way down.” Colbert jokingly added, “By the end of the broadcast, I want to be like an eel.”

The two shared a light-hearted moment while discussing Colbert’s upcoming *Lord of the Rings* film project in New Zealand and his impressive suit collection, a gift he received following the end of *The Late Show*. As the interview progressed, Colbert took the clippers to his beard, a moment Kimmel was quick to compare to shearing sheep in New Zealand.

A Family Affair in Middle-earth

Reflecting on his collaboration with his son, Peter McGee, and Philippa Boyens for the *Lord of the Rings* film, Colbert expressed pride in the partnership. “He understands screenwriting better than I do,” Colbert admitted. “I’m there just because I’m incredibly obsessive about the *Lord of the Rings*. It’s fantastic. What could be better?”

Colbert’s Emmy Triumph and Response from CBS

Kimmel also inquired whether CBS, Colbert’s former network, reached out to congratulate him on his Emmy victories, including the Outstanding Variety Series award. Colbert humorously replied, “I’m not familiar with that organization.”