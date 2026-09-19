Adela: Unveiling Brooklyn Steel's Unique Charm and Elegance

Brooklyn Steel Welcomes Adéla With Open Arms

Adéla made her mark at Brooklyn Steel with a performance that showcased not just her musical talent but also her journey from her native Slovakia to the global stage. The artist kicked off the night with the lead single “KGB,” a pulsating track characterized by its heavy bass, designed to resonate through loudspeakers. “No, I’m not being cocky, I just worked my whole life,” she confidently sings, encapsulating her commitment and ambition. The song serves as an anthem for anyone who has faced scrutiny and self-doubt, with Adéla proclaiming, “I wanna pop off so these big mouths can’t say shit.”