The gaming world is buzzing with excitement following the long-anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans everywhere are skipping work and classes to immerse themselves in the latest installment of the famed franchise. Among them is pop star Tinashe, who made waves with a hilarious livestream session shortly after the game dropped. She took to X just after midnight, enthusiastically tweeting, “Streaming GTA on twitch lets gooo,” and her adventure quickly turned into a comedic spectacle.

Epic Mishaps in Vice City

During her livestream, Tinashe showcased her gaming skills—or lack thereof—by attempting an epic airplane getaway that ended in laughter as she hilariously crashed the plane to the ground. Her humorous antics continued as she engaged in a chaotic shootout, where her character ran out of ammunition, leading to a frantic moment of hand-to-hand combat. “I have no bullets!” she exclaimed, humorously lamenting, “Holy shit, I’m going to have to beat the fuck out of them myself.”

Singing Through the Mayhem

At one point during the stream, as the action intensified, Tinashe found herself overwhelmed and instinctively broke into song, belting out the bridge of her hit track “Melatonin.” In a blend of music and gaming chaos, she sang, “Fucking with me, hope you know I’m what you asked for, asked for! Back door, back door!”—a moment that showcased her talent and added to the entertainment of the stream.

A Passionate Gamer

Tinashe’s enthusiasm for gaming is well-known; she has previously played titles like Call of Duty: Warzone as SniperNashe, streaming her gameplay on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. Additionally, she has expressed her love for games like Mortal Kombat and Diablo IV. Active on social media, she often engages in discussions and interactions with fans, including this recent celebration of GTA VI‘s launch.

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