In March 2018, an unsuspecting individual walked into a FedEx office in Beverly Hills to collect a package addressed to the Hollywood actress Demi Moore. This person, however, wasn’t Moore’s assistant as the credentials suggested but rather someone who had managed to acquire intricate details about the parcel. They knew the tracking number, the original shipping address, and, crucially, what was inside: Moore’s coveted American Express Black Card.

During the subsequent three weeks, while Moore was absent in Idaho, this individual charged nearly $170,000 to her card, leaving the actress blissfully unaware of the fraudulent activities unfolding in Los Angeles.

The man behind this elaborate scheme was someone I once knew: David Matthew Read. Contrary to what one might envision when conjuring the image of a master criminal, Read was blond-haired, blue-eyed, and carried an affable demeanor. I first met him in 2011 through a mutual friend from church who recommended him as help for hanging curtains. Quickly, David transitioned from being an assistant to a close friend, assisting with an array of tasks, from errands to party planning.

Only after I had entrusted him with significant access to my life—including my P.O. Box—did I learn from my intermediary that he had previously served time for bank fraud. The friend assured me that David had turned over a new leaf, as evidenced by his capacity to use the church’s credit card for purchasing supplies for their office. When I brought up his past to David, he openly admitted to his mistakes without excuses, causing me to dismiss my concerns.

However, our professional association began to unravel as I realized I didn’t actually need an assistant as a freelance writer. Furthermore, David seemed increasingly unreliable, making extravagant claims about his abilities which often led to substandard results. When I finally decided to sever our connection, he departed amicably in his orange convertible Mitsubishi Eclipse, and I assumed that was the last I’d see of him.

Months later, however, I received an alarming call from Citibank regarding a nearly $7,000 balance on a credit card I had never applied for. Confused, I confirmed the card number with the representative and learned that it was an additional card issued in my name but registered to David Read.

A wave of shame washed over me as I grappled with the betrayal of having entrusted someone with my life who had a history of crime. When I confronted David about the charges, he initially denied any wrongdoing, but then he confessed. He claimed he had intercepted one of my credit card bills while collecting my mail, and then applied for a card in his name under my account, citing the church’s need for supplies as his motive.

The charges on the card ranged from questionable purchases at bars and restaurants to personal expenditures, and David, surprisingly composed during the confrontation, explained he had been covering the expenses all along, attempting to buy time to repay me. My involved friend ultimately settled the debt for me and suggested David repay it through donations to the church, a relationship that quickly dissolved shortly afterward.

This series of events slipped from my mind until July 2018 when my friend sent me a link to an article about David’s subsequent exploits, which had drawn the ire of none other than Demi Moore.

Months later, driven by curiosity, I sought to reconnect with David. The search proved eerily simple as I found potential email addresses linked to him online. One email resulted in a quick reply: “Hi Anna please give me a call,” along with a phone number.

When we met, I discovered that David had transitioned and was now living as Taylor Read Madison. The essence of the individual I once knew lingered—the same blue eyes, blond hair, and charming dimple—but the outward expression was now distinctly feminine. Over breakfast, Taylor appeared nervous, a reasonable reaction considering the past.

As we talked over brunch, Taylor recounted her early days growing up in Pennington Gap, Virginia, where her grandmother’s settlement after her husband’s death provided a false sense of wealth. This shaped her understanding of material belongings, leading her to develop a habit of accumulating “stuff” as a substitute for emotional connections. The fraud began early, as Taylor recounted a relationship that granted access to credit cards and eventually led to the larger, more elaborate scheme targeting Moore.

After stumbling into a web of addiction and crime, Taylor ultimately found an avenue into impersonating Moore. Armed with a tracking number, a makeshift badge, and information gleaned from a backdoor FedEx database, she redirected Moore’s coveted Black Card to a location where she could claim it. The plan unfolded seamlessly, but the thrill came with unsustainable consequences.

Over 18 months, Taylor employed similar tactics on numerous high-profile victims, but Moore’s card led to the highest spending spree yet. Despite the lavish purchases ranging from designer clothes to extravagant meals, Taylor’s motivation remained rooted in need rather than pure indulgence, recycling items through resale for survival.

Ultimately, Taylor’s spree came to an abrupt end when federal agents arrested her at a storage facility after connecting her to a fraudulent use of the card. In the wake of her arrest, she admitted to her crimes, stating a desire to end the overwhelming stress of deceit.

Serving time in federal prison reshaped Taylor’s identity, eventually leading to her emergence as a case manager for a nonprofit supporting the transgender community. Her objective is to empower others while pursuing an education in information technology, with purported interests in collaborating with American Express on fraud prevention initiatives.