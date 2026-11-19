Kris Jenner is embracing self-care at 71 and isn’t afraid to discuss her cosmetic journey. The star of The Kardashians has openly talked about her past procedures, including two facelifts, and now she is sharing her experience with a recent vaginal treatment designed to enhance her well-being.

Exploring the MonaLisa Treatment

During the November 18 episode of her Hulu series, Jenner revealed to her close friend, Shelli Azoff, that she was heading to Dr. Thaïa Aliabadi’s office for a MonaLisa treatment. “A MonaLisa treatment is a laser in your vagina [that] makes it really perfect and cute and other lovely things,” Jenner explained, adding a playful tease about the importance of enjoying life. Azoff, in response, humorously likened the procedure to a “fountain of youth.”

The Benefits of the Treatment

This minimally invasive procedure utilizes CO2 fractional laser technology, which helps address common menopause-related symptoms like vaginal dryness and atrophy. By rehydrating the tissue and promoting collagen production, the treatment aims to restore a healthy vaginal microbiome, enhancing overall comfort and function.

Investment in Self-Care

In terms of costs, the treatment is a significant investment. Jenner is set to pay approximately $3,000 for three sessions, based on information from Dr. Aliabadi’s office website. Despite the price tag, Jenner’s candidness about the procedure promotes an open conversation around women’s health and wellness as she continues to prioritize her self-care regimen alongside her longstanding relationship with Corey Gamble.