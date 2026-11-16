Kevin Feige Celebrates 25 Years of X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday

In a significant milestone for Marvel Studios, President Kevin Feige is looking back at the franchise’s rich 25-year history by reintroducing iconic characters from the early 2000s into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). As part of this celebration, the upcoming film “Avengers: Doomsday,” set to premiere on December 18, will feature beloved characters such as Cyclops, Mystique, Professor X, and Magneto, all of whom played pivotal roles in the original “X-Men” series.

Bringing the X-Men Home

Feige, who previously worked as an associate producer on the 2000 “X-Men” film, expressed excitement about merging these characters with the Avengers during a recent interview with Empire. He recalled Hugh Jackman’s remarks from years past about the potential crossover, stating, “You see interviews of Hugh Jackman 15, 20 years ago saying, ‘People say it’s impossible, but maybe someday the X-Men and the Avengers can all get together.’ It just felt right. It just felt like the fun way to culminate a quarter-century of storytelling.”

Fan Anticipation and Surprises

The excitement surrounding “Doomsday” doesn’t end with the return of classic characters. Fans recently discovered that the film’s writing credits list both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman among the contributors, raising speculation about their involvement and potential dialogue for their respective roles as Deadpool and Wolverine. However, the extent of their appearances in the film remains unclear.

A Farewell to a Legendary Character

One of the most poignant elements of “Avengers: Doomsday” is the return of the late Patrick Stewart, who will reprise his iconic role as Professor X for one final time. This movie marks the ninth occasion Stewart has portrayed the beloved telepathic mentor to the X-Men. Marvel Studios paid tribute to him, stating, “Stewart made his debut as Professor X in 2000s ‘X-Men,’ where he embodied the composure, class, and wisdom of the beloved telepathic mutant and mentor of the X-Men. For more than 25 years, he brought a gravitas and profundity to the [character] … He returned to the role once more with 2026’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ his final on-screen appearance.”