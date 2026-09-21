Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Mark Two Amazing Years

In a whirlwind of joy and milestones, Millie Bobby Brown has shared exciting news about her growing family and celebrated a significant anniversary. The Stranger Things star recently confirmed that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have welcomed their second child, marking a new chapter in their lives just as they toasted to two years of marriage.

Celebrating Love and Family

On September 21, the 22-year-old actress took to Instagram to commemorate their second wedding anniversary. In a heartfelt message, she expressed her affection for Bongiovi, stating, “two years married, oh, how you have changed my life, j. i love love love you!” She added a charming note about their unique journey together, saying, “here’s to always marching to the beat of our own drum.”

A Glimpse into Their Cherished Moments

In her anniversary post, Brown included a touching photo of the couple from behind, lovingly holding their daughter. Additionally, she featured a delightful video of Bongiovi and herself dancing, culminating in a sweet spin into his arms for a kiss. These intimate moments were reportedly captured at their wedding venue, Villa Cetinale in Tuscany, a location that holds special significance for the couple.

Embracing Their Expanding Family

This anniversary celebration comes on the heels of the exciting announcement of their second child’s arrival, which follows the adoption of their first daughter over a year ago. The couple, who are deeply committed to family and love, is clearly embracing this new chapter with open hearts as they navigate the joys of parenthood together.