Lululemon‘s highly anticipated Black Friday sale is now live, and it’s starting earlier than ever! This year, shoppers can take advantage of the brand’s most sought-after items at reduced prices, including the beloved Align leggings and tanks. But be warned: these deals won’t last long.

Shop the Best Deals on Core Favorites

During the Black Friday event, items are likely to sell out quickly. If you have your eye on a specific product, it’s crucial to add it to your cart without delay. From the waist-snatching Define Jacket to the ever-popular Belt Bag, these iconic pieces are in high demand and may not be available for long.

Act Fast and Secure Your Favorites

As the excitement of Black Friday unfolds, the rush for these trendy items means that sizes and colors could disappear in an instant. Don’t miss your chance to snag the fitness apparel and accessories that Lululemon is renowned for. This sale is an ideal opportunity to pick up those essentials on your wishlist and elevate your athleisure wardrobe.