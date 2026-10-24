Lewis Hamilton Gifts a Puppy to Kim Kardashian's Kids

Kim Kardashian’s budding romance with Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has taken a heartwarming turn, with Hamilton expressing his delight in bonding with Kardashian’s children. Recently, at an event in Austin, Texas, he shared how much joy her kids bring to his life.

Building New Bonds

Hamilton, 46, revealed that spending time with Kardashian’s four children—North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7—has been one of his greatest joys outside of racing. “My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them. She’s got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids,” he expressed enthusiastically.

A Special Gift for the Family

In a gesture that highlights his fondness for the children, Hamilton mentioned that he gifted them a new puppy. “I got them a dog this year. Halo is a member of that family,” he added, signaling his commitment to fostering their relationship.

Family Adventures

Kim Kardashian has also shared glimpses of their family adventures, including a luxurious lakeside getaway this summer where Hamilton was present. In a photo posted on Instagram, Kardashian was seen cuddling with the golden retriever, which they recently welcomed into their home, captioned with the playful term “lakemaxxing.”