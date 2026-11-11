Tinashe Dazzles with ‘Popstar’ and ‘Melatonin’ on Fallon

Tinashe made a vibrant appearance on The Tonight Show, delivering an electrifying medley of her songs “Popstar” and “Melatonin.” The performance kicked off with an anthemic rendition of “Popstar,” showcasing her vocal prowess, before she ramped up the energy with “Melatonin,” accompanied by a dynamic group of backup dancers.

Exploring the New Album

Both tracks are featured on Tinashe’s latest album, Popstar, which was released in September. She initially teased the 16-track project with the single “Too Easy,” which she debuted at Coachella earlier this year. Popstar follows her previous album, Quantum Baby, which was released in August 2024 and is part of a trilogy that also includes BB/Ang3l.

Statement of Confidence

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Tinashe shared her intentions behind the album title, stating, “I wanted to create a record that felt very confident and bold in its title, in its taking up space, in its arrival, like announcing that I’m here. Calling the album Popstar, I felt like really claiming a spot for myself. I think that that level of confidence has also created more conversation, perhaps a little more pressure around the whole thing.”

Redefining Pop Music

Tinashe also expressed her desire to challenge conventional notions of pop music. She remarked, “People have a very narrow understanding of what pop means nowadays, and it’s very clean, it’s very mainstream, it’s very white, and it’s very contrived. It’s nice to question that. There are so many people outside of that binary that do what I would consider pop, and so I’d like to bring those people into the conversation.”

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