Noah Kahan's Powerful New Single Captures Heartbreak and Hope

Noah Kahan has unveiled his poignant new single, “Draw You Out,” part of the highly anticipated soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. This latest addition to the Hunger Games franchise promises to resonate alongside previous soundtrack hits, such as Taylor Swift‘s Grammy-winning “Safe & Sound” featuring The Civil Wars and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Captivating Lyrics and Emotional Depth

Kahan’s reflective and emotive chorus encapsulates the themes of the story: “I carry you on with me/I promised you I would, and I do/And I float around/Show up unannounced in the places that you knew.” The song’s lyrics delve into the concepts of grief and hope, mirroring the essence of the characters’ journeys in the film.

A Personal Connection

As a long-time admirer of The Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins, Kahan expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the opportunity to contribute to such a significant project. Before the release, he shared his excitement on social media, stating, “This is something I’ve always wanted to do and I am so grateful for the opportunity to write for this moving film, having adored the works of art by Suzanne Collins.” He emphasized the inspiration he drew from the tragic yet hopeful narrative of Haymitch and Lenore Dove, expressing gratitude for the chance to create a song that reflects their perseverance through pain.

Collaborative Effort

“Draw You Out” is the product of a collaborative effort between Kahan and Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote and co-produced the track at Long Pond Studio in New York, as well as Nashville’s Gold Pacific Studios and East Iris Studios. The soundtrack, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album), is executive produced by Dave Cobb and is set to be released on November 13, just a week prior to the film’s debut in theaters on November 20.

A Journey Through the Prequel

Set as a prequel to the original trilogy, Sunrise on the Reaping marks the fifth installment in the Hunger Games series. It tells the story of a young Haymitch Abernathy, who was portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the earlier films, as he navigates the complexities of the 50th Hunger Games.