The Intricate Bond Between Dave and James Franco Revealed

Dave Franco has carved out a notable acting career since his breakout role in the 2007 comedy Superbad. His filmography includes diverse projects such as Scrubs, 21 Jump Street, Warm Bodies, and the Neighbors series. Despite having small roles in several films directed by his brother James, including Milk (2008) and The Broken Tower (2011), the two brothers didn’t share the screen as co-stars until the 2017 film The Disaster Artist. This project also featured their brother Tom Franco, actress Alison Brie, and filmmaker Seth Rogen, who had previously collaborated with James.

A Deliberate Distinction

The years before their collaboration were marked by Dave’s desire to establish his own identity in Hollywood, distinct from his brother’s well-known legacy. In a 2017 interview with TIME, he explained, “When I was first starting out, at every audition and meeting, they wanted to talk to me about my brother. And I understood that. But I didn’t want to be referred to as James Franco’s little brother for the rest of my life. So I made a conscious decision to carve my own path and separate myself from him in work.”

Embracing the Brotherhood

However, as time passed, Dave’s perspective evolved. He ultimately embraced their relationship and found value in their shared creative sensibilities. “After a while, it got to the point where I said, ‘F–k it. He’s my brother. I love him. I respect him. And we have similar sensibilities,'” he reflected. This shift led him to join James in The Disaster Artist, a choice he described as “one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had on set.”

Recognition and Bond

Their collaboration became a moment of pride for both brothers, further highlighted during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. While accepting the award for his portrayal of Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, James made a heartfelt acknowledgment of Dave, stating, “When I went to NYU, I always said I wanted my own Coen brother—someone to collaborate with. I realized this year I had my own Franco brother. I love him more than anything.”