James Wan Inspires Filmmakers: Create Without Industry Boundaries

The landscape of filmmaking has drastically changed, with platforms like YouTube allowing aspiring directors and creators to showcase their talents to a global audience. James Wan, a prolific director, writer, and producer known for his work in the horror genre, recognizes the impact of this shift. For years, he has been at the forefront of discovering YouTube breakout stars through his production studio, Atomic Monster.

The Rise of YouTube Filmmakers

Reflecting on his journey, Wan recalls, “The very first movie that we made at Atomic Monster was ‘Lights Out.’ David Sandberg, when he made ‘Lights Out,’ was one of these internet people. He made a short film that went viral on YouTube.” This experience has shaped his view of emerging talent in the film industry.

Accessibility Fosters Creativity

Having launched his own career with the iconic short film that inspired “Saw,” Wan emphasizes the importance of accessibility in today’s filmmaking environment. “Technology makes it so easy today to just go out there and shoot something,” he stated during a panel at Variety’s Entertainment & Technology Summit presented by EY. “If you make something great, no matter how big or small it is, people will find it.”

Staying Relevant in a Crowded Market

In an increasingly saturated market, Wan believes that new voices and perspectives are essential. The influx of filmmakers keeps the industry dynamic and helps prevent stagnation. He appreciates that the digital landscape offers immediate feedback, allowing emerging filmmakers to gauge audience reactions and adjust their work accordingly. “It keeps us on our toes,” he explains.

The Key to Standing Out

With more creators entering the field, Wan advises aspiring filmmakers to focus on what makes their stories unique. He encourages them to create “small, intimate movies that have a high concept around them.” His ability to identify compelling narratives stems from his extensive experience, allowing him to resonate with filmmakers and assist them effectively. “That I think is basically my secret sauce with what I do at the company,” he shares, noting that his involvement leans more towards storytelling than financing, a domain where figures like Jason Blum take charge.

The Importance of Horror in Filmmaking

The ongoing interest in horror films has prompted studios to seek out the next significant YouTube creator, a trend Wan attributes to younger generations who have grown up with the genre. This fascination resonates with him personally; he first encountered the haunting presence of horror cinema when he watched “Poltergeist” at a young age. The impact of the creepy doll in the film has since inspired various elements of his work, leaving a lasting mark on his storytelling style.

What’s Next for James Wan