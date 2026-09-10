Alison Brie's Stunning Red Carpet Blonde Hair Evolution

Alison Brie captured attention at the 2026 Daytime Beauty Awards on September 9, unveiling a stunning hair transformation that showcased her new light blonde locks. The actress, known for her role in GLOW, stepped onto the red carpet radiating elegance in a silky white gown that perfectly complemented her airy hairstyle and signature bangs.

A New Look Inspired by Love

Brie’s striking new hair color isn’t just a spontaneous choice; it’s a reflection of her journey and connections. Taking to Instagram, she humorously noted, “They *do* have more fun?!” embracing her new blonde identity. Though this marks the lightest her hair has ever been, Brie has flirted with blonde shades before. The inspiration for her latest transformation came from her husband, Dave Franco, who encouraged her to go blonde for his 2019 horror film, The Rental, in which she co-starred alongside Dan Stevens and Sheila Vand.

Emphasizing Aesthetics

Alongside her breathtaking new look, Brie showcased her talents at the Daytime Beauty Awards by presenting the award for Outstanding Achievement in Aesthetics to her esteemed esthetician, Biba de Sousa. The transformation not only highlights her personal style but also emphasizes the importance of aesthetics in her professional endeavors. The actress owes the beautiful hairstyle to her skilled hairstylist, Ricky Fraser, who helped bring her vision to life.