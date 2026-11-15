St. Vincent and Metallica Celebrate Iron Maiden’s Legacy with Jack Black

At the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, a remarkable supergroup comprising musicians from Metallica, Rage Against the Machine, and St. Vincent delivered an electrifying performance of Iron Maiden‘s iconic hit “The Trooper.” The event celebrated Iron Maiden’s long-awaited induction into the hall of fame after more than two decades of eligibility.

Performers Unite to Honor a Legend



Leading the supergroup was St. Vincent’s Annie Clark, who reminisced about her previous experience performing the 1983 classic during a middle school talent show. Joining her on stage were Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, who took on the guitar role, and Robert Trujillo on bass. The lineup was further bolstered by Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk and renowned guitarist John 5, creating a formidable ensemble dedicated to honoring one of heavy metal’s greatest acts.

Jack Black Joins the Celebration



As the supergroup delivered their passionate tribute, Annie Clark received a surprise assist from actor and musician Jack Black. The energetic performer bounded onto the stage to help amplify the classic Iron Maiden refrain, “Oh oh oh,” delighting the audience and adding an extra layer of enthusiasm to the already electrifying atmosphere.

Induction Ceremony Highlights



Jack Black not only participated in the performance but also had the honor of inducting Iron Maiden during the ceremony. He posed a thought-provoking question that highlighted the band’s remarkable staying power: “Has there ever been a band that has rocked this hard for this long? The answer is ‘No.’ In fact, they’re not even here tonight because they’re rocking halfway around the world.”

The legendary Iron Maiden, unfortunately, could not attend the event due to conflicting tour dates in Australia. Their manager made it clear that the commitment to fans remained a top priority, stating, “In accepting, Iron Maiden made it very clear to the R&R HoF that the fans always come first and that the shows will of course go on.”

The 2026 Induction Class

