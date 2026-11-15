Nara Smith Surprises Fans with Unique Take on Christmas Decor

Nara Smith, a prominent influencer and social media personality, has recently opened up about her family’s evolving Christmas traditions. Known for her engaging culinary videos that encourage families to cook from scratch, Nara has turned a new leaf this holiday season as she prepares to embrace festive decorations for the first time.

A New Christmas Chapter

For Nara Smith, who shares four young children—Rumble Honey, 6, Slim Easy, 4, Whimsy Lou, 2, and Fawnie Golden, 13 months—with her husband Lucky Blue Smith, the holidays have not typically involved decking the halls. However, during a conversation with E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala, Nara revealed, “I think I’m going to decorate for Christmas, which I’ve never really done before.” This statement marks a significant shift in her approach to the holiday season.

Embracing German Traditions

In addition to decorations, Nara expressed her desire to infuse her family’s Christmas celebration with rich German traditions, as she hails from Germany. She emphasized the importance of these customs, stating, “I’m from Germany, so incorporating all of that and having the kids grow up with that is really important for me.” This commitment to her heritage showcases Nara’s intent to create a unique and meaningful experience for her children during the festive season.

Sweetening the Holiday Spirit

As a culinary enthusiast, Nara Smith is not just focused on decorations but also on creating delightful holiday treats. Her videos have gained significant traction on social media, captivating viewers with her home-cooked meals. With the holiday season fast approaching, she has plans to whip up sweet confections that will undoubtedly add to her family’s Christmas cheer.