Tame Impala’s Surprising Take on Seal’s ‘Kiss From a Rose’

Tame Impala recently showcased their unique musical style with a nostalgic cover of Seal’s hit, “Kiss From a Rose.” Frontman Kevin Parker infused the song with textured, harmonized vocals that remain true to the original while adding a dreamlike quality that’s unmistakably Tame Impala. His distinct guitar strumming serves as a reminder of their signature sound, enhancing the song’s ethereal vibe.

One notable twist comes at approximately 2:38 when Parker playfully sings, “All I want’s a fucking kiss from a rose,” delivering the line with a smirk. This cheeky alteration didn’t spark any objections, even from Triple J, the Australian radio station for which the cover was recorded as part of their “Like a Version” series.

In an interview with Triple J, Parker shared that “Kiss From a Rose” holds a special place in his heart as a childhood favorite. He reminisced about seeing Batman Forever in theaters and noted that the movie’s soundtrack was the first CD he ever purchased. “I knew every song on it. I used to listen to it back to back,” he recalled, highlighting the lasting impact of that music on his early artistic development.

Despite his love for the track, Parker admitted that covering Seal was initially intimidating for the band. They struggled with the notion that none of them could replicate Seal’s powerful vocals. “Once we accepted that none of us sound like Seal — like, none of us have the insane voice that he does… we were at peace with it. We’re gonna do the best we can,” he explained, expressing a mix of vulnerability and determination in their approach to the song.

Alongside “Kiss From a Rose,” Tame Impala also recorded a fresh rendition of their own track, “Dracula,” from their 2022 album Deadbeat, further showcasing their versatility as artists.

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