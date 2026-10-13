When Fate Strikes: Jennie and Kevin Parker's Musical Masterpiece

In an unexpected encounter that would later pave the way for one of this year’s biggest hits, Jennie, the renowned Blackpink singer, and Kevin Parker, the mastermind behind Tame Impala, found themselves reminiscing about their fateful meeting in Seoul. Sitting on a worn leather couch at a Boston music school, the duo laughed about how they first crossed paths. “I’m trusting you on everything,” Jennie remarked with a smile, to which Parker playfully responded, “Well, that’s a bad idea.” Little did they know how trusting that would turn out to be.

Tonight, they are set to perform together at TD Garden, where they will unveil their collaborative remix of “Dracula” to an audience of around 20,000 fans. When Jennie joins Parker on stage for the much-acclaimed track, the atmosphere electrifies, accompanied by crimson lights and confetti showers that send the crowd into a frenzy. The deafening cheers reverberate through the arena, almost creating a seismic experience.

Since its release in February, shortly after the original appeared on Tame Impala’s Deadbeat, the “Dracula” remix has gained immense traction, racking up nearly 1 billion global streams and marking both artists’ first appearance in the Billboard Hot 10. Parker, who has previously collaborated with luminaries like Rihanna and Dua Lipa, found this particular project to be uniquely vibrant. The remix’s hypnotic synth-pop vibe has come to dominate playlists, greatly aided by a viral TikTok trend that has featured the track in over 1.3 million videos.

Watch the video interview below

Parker: Do you remember our first meeting? It was at this underground bar in Seoul, late at night.

Jennie: How did that happen again? My memory’s not great.

Parker: I was with our mutual friend Peter Utz, who was working for Celine back then.

Jennie: Yes! I remember now. That night was so much fun.

Parker: I might have had a few too many drinks then…

Jennie: I bet we both did!

Parker: Seoul is quite the lively city. So, I guess these things are bound to happen.

Jennie: You weren’t even there touring; you had just come to visit.

Parker: Right! It was a blast. I’m eager to hear your version of how the “Dracula” remix came about.

Jennie: I got your proposal text right after your chat with Peter. I said, “I have to jump on this immediately!” I was so thankful you thought of me for the track.

Parker: We booked the session promptly. I was in China when I raced back to my hotel to connect with you on Zoom.

Jennie: Recording over Zoom was challenging, but you stayed connected during all my sessions. That really meant a lot.

Parker: I was amazed at how you nailed each take. “Dracula” has so many layers, especially in the chorus.

Jennie: I had such a blast working on it because it’s unlike anything else I’d done before—it gave me fresh excitement.

Parker: Was it tough to sing? For me, “Dracula” is one of the hardest songs to perform.

Jennie: It was, especially singing your parts on top of mine, but I enjoyed it so much that it never felt difficult.

Parker: Here’s a random question: Apart from our song, what’s your favorite vocal duet?

Jennie: Well, I would have said “Dracula,” but… maybe Madonna and Justin Timberlake’s “4 Minutes.”

Parker: Fleetwood Mac counts, right? They often had duets.

Jennie: Certainly! It’s funny, I hadn’t realized how widespread “Dracula” had become until friends texted me raving about it.

Parker: I’ll take some credit for envisioning it. Once you jumped on, I knew it would elevate the song even more.

Jennie: I had a feeling from the moment we met that something exciting was about to happen between us musically.

Parker: It’s destiny for sure.

“Before you go on, there’s all this anxiety, Once I get onstage, the rest just doesn’t really matter.”

Jennie

Parker: Are you excited to finally witness a live show tonight?

Jennie: Yes, this is my first time. What makes it special in your eyes?

Parker: It’s a chaotic yet euphoric experience. We have wild moments with confetti and lasers—lots of tricks to keep the energy high.

Jennie: That sounds incredible!

Parker: Out of curiosity, what brings you the greatest satisfaction when you perform?

Jennie: When the connection with the audience feels balanced. Before going on, anxiety builds up over trivial matters, but once I’m up there, all that matters is the connection.

Parker: Exactly! The audience wants to see you—they’re not judging.

Jennie: Yes, they’re here for us!

Parker: What’s the difference between performing solo and with Blackpink?

Jennie: It’s all about communication; coordinating as a band takes effort, but I enjoy managing everything on my own for my solo performances.

Parker: Does it feel liberating to have your own stage?

Jennie: Absolutely! I love the process of jumping between roles.

Parker: You do it all—singing, acting, and more. How do you juggle it all?

Jennie: It can be challenging, but the key is focusing on one project at a time.

“We have moments of chaos. Every tour I do, we find ways to make the kids go even crazier.”

Kevin Parker

Parker: It’s striking to see how proactive you are about everything, like directing your music videos. Is it about control for you?

Jennie: It’s partly that, but after my debut album Ruby, I wanted to explore my musical interests more freely.

Parker: Dua Lipa seems to have endless energy, much like you. What’s your experience working with her?

Jennie: Working with Dua felt effortless—like hanging out instead of recording. We didn’t get to finalize our projects together, but I love her vibe.

Parker: She’s brilliant! Speaking of collaborations, how was it with Dominic Fike?

Jennie: Also remote! We had multiple discussions before settling on a version we both liked.

Parker: He seems very spontaneous. Do you find yourself always recording ideas or waiting for inspiration?

Jennie: When I’m in the studio, it’s all about building concepts—someone has to remind me to take a break!

Parker: I tend to isolate myself when working. I prefer to spend time in a secluded space while I work on Tame Impala material.

Jennie: That sounds lovely!

Parker: It is! I aim for a loose timeframe to avoid circling indefinitely, but it really depends on my mood.

Jennie: I agree with that sentiment, especially on release days…

Parker: Is it a joyful occasion or more taxing on you?

Jennie: I lean towards your perspective. I wish I could feel purely ecstatic on release days, but it’s overwhelming.

Parker: I get that. It’s tough revealing something so personal to the world.

Jennie: Speaking of personal, how did your collaboration with Rihanna happen?

Parker: It was wild! They contacted me late at night, wanting to use one of my songs for her album. It was a hectic night, but I sent over the files and waited to hear back until the song dropped.

Jennie: That’s surreal.

Parker: Hearing Rihanna sing something I wrote was incredible, much like how it feels hearing you on “Dracula.”

Jennie: I’m so glad she chose your song! Were you born in Australia?

Parker: Yes, Sydney born but raised in Perth. You’re from New Zealand, right?

Jennie: Yep! Sadly, not much of the accent remains.

Parker: I can usually pick them out well. Transitioning from Auckland to Seoul must’ve been intense.

Jennie: It was life-changing for me.

Parker: Blackpink became a global phenomenon quite quickly. I learned about you guys first before delving into the music.

Jennie: That’s sweet! During the creation of Ruby, I made attempts to reach out to you.

Parker: Oh? That went unnoticed!

Jennie: I’ll cherish being part of “Dracula.” It brought us together, and now it’s our song.

Parker: Sometimes, it’s just meant to be, isn’t it?

Jennie: Absolutely! I wholeheartedly believe in that.