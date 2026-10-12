Britney Spears Unveils Long-Lost 2001 Duet With Justin Timberlake

After years of turbulence and personal challenges, Britney Spears has taken a remarkable step back into the spotlight with the release of a long-lost song, “She’ll Never Be Me.” Originally penned and recorded in 2001 alongside Justin Timberlake, the track has resurfaced, much to the delight of fans starved for new music from the pop icon. This comes after Spears declared two years ago that she would “never return to the music industry,” a statement she has followed through on since by selling off her music catalog rights to Primary Wave.

Unfinished Business from the Past

“She’ll Never Be Me” was initially intended for Spears’s third studio album, Britney, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. However, the song remained unfinished and was ultimately excluded in favor of other tracks deemed stronger during production. According to producer Alex Greggs, who worked on the record as part of the duo Riprock ‘n’ Alex G, the album was home to hits like “I’m a Slave 4 U” and fan favorites such as “Overprotected” and “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.”

Behind the Scenes of a Forgotten Track

In 2022, Greggs shared insights about the song on The Original Doll podcast. He clarified, “The song didn’t go on the album not because the label didn’t like it. There was just way better stuff to go with.” Notably, Timberlake contributed background vocals for “She’ll Never Be Me,” intertwining their harmonies in a way that Greggs notes may not be immediately recognizable to listeners. He expressed, “Sometimes people don’t hear Justin’s voice until I tell them.” Regrettably, due to the era and circumstances in NSYNC’s career, the opportunity for a duet seemed to have slipped away. Greggs reflected, “If they continued to be together, I’m sure it would have happened, and it would have been a really cool thing.”

Reflections on Love and Loss

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears opens up about her past relationship with Timberlake. She describes the breakup as devastating and reveals it briefly pushed her to consider stepping away from her music career entirely. Their romance spanned from 1999 to 2002, but the decision for Spears to leave the industry stemmed from factors unrelated to Timberlake.

A Return Following Adversity

In 2021, after a protracted conservatorship that controlled various aspects of her life, Spears was finally freed from the restrictions that held her under a legal grip for 14 years. Post-conservatorship, she stated, “Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘Fuck You,’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

The 25th Anniversary Celebration