Stunning Collaborations by Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa for GTA VI

As the gaming world eagerly awaits the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, a significant leak has unveiled the highly anticipated soundtrack for the game, featuring contributions from well-known artists such as Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa, among others. This unexpected revelation has heightened excitement among fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Track List Highlights

The leaked soundtrack, officially titled GTA VI: The Album, comprises 34 tracks, including previously released songs by popular artists like Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and Keith Richards, who contributed “Bright Lights, Big City.” Listeners can also look forward to new music by Rauw Alejandro, Jennie, Rina Sawayama, Young Thug, Arca, Tove Lo, Playboi Carti, and a notable collaboration between Justice—who also scored the game—and Michael McDonald.

The soundtrack list surfaced online this past weekend, following the premature sale of vinyl editions. Rolling Stone verified the details, confirming that GTA VI: The Album is set to be released on November 20, a day after the digital launch of GTA VI.

Exclusive Music Festival and DJ Stations

To celebrate the launch, Miami will host a unique music festival on November 21, featuring performances by Cardi B, Kodak Black, and Don Toliver, who will join Travis Scott and Justice. Additionally, well-known artists such as Lana Del Rey, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny, members of Slayer, Burna Boy, and Robyn are slated to DJ their own stations within the immersive world of GTA VI.

Artist Reactions