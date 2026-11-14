Stunning Collaborations by Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa for GTA VI

As the gaming world eagerly awaits the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, a significant leak has unveiled the highly anticipated soundtrack for the game, featuring contributions from well-known artists such as Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa, among others. This unexpected revelation has heightened excitement among fans and music enthusiasts alike.
Track List Highlights
The leaked soundtrack, officially titled GTA VI: The Album, comprises 34 tracks, including previously released songs by popular artists like Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and Keith Richards, who contributed “Bright Lights, Big City.” Listeners can also look forward to new music by Rauw Alejandro, Jennie, Rina Sawayama, Young Thug, Arca, Tove Lo, Playboi Carti, and a notable collaboration between Justice—who also scored the game—and Michael McDonald.
The soundtrack list surfaced online this past weekend, following the premature sale of vinyl editions. Rolling Stone verified the details, confirming that GTA VI: The Album is set to be released on November 20, a day after the digital launch of GTA VI.
Exclusive Music Festival and DJ Stations
To celebrate the launch, Miami will host a unique music festival on November 21, featuring performances by Cardi B, Kodak Black, and Don Toliver, who will join Travis Scott and Justice. Additionally, well-known artists such as Lana Del Rey, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny, members of Slayer, Burna Boy, and Robyn are slated to DJ their own stations within the immersive world of GTA VI.
Artist Reactions
Expressing her excitement, Lana Del Rey shared, “One of the coolest things about this is the fact that the first time some of our family got to LA, they actually knew the roads because of playing the game. On so many different levels, this is super special and a privilege. Can’t wait to get into the game and start playing.” Her contribution to the game includes a new track titled “Crazy for You,” which intriguingly shares its name with a song that has remained unreleased in her catalog for over a decade.