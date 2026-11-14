Unexpected Flight Surprise: Simple Plan and Hoobastank Take Off

When life throws unexpected challenges your way, sometimes a little fun can make all the difference. That’s exactly what happened on a Southwest flight from Los Angeles to Florida, where rock bands Simple Plan, Hoobastank, and The Used surprised passengers with impromptu performances during a nationwide ground stop on November 13.

Unexpected In-Flight Concert

The artists were en route to Orlando for the Vans Warped Tour 2026, but as the flight reached 35,000 feet, the bands transformed the cabin into a lively stage. Eyewitnesses captured the moment, sharing footage of the performances on social media as well as on the Warped Tour’s official Instagram account.

Highlighting Hits Amid Uncertainty

While the specifics surrounding the FAA’s ground stop remain unclear, the lead singer of Hoobastank, Doug Robb, and guitarist Dan Estrin took it upon themselves to lift spirits by showcasing some lesser-known aspects of their artistry. The duo performed fan favorites such as “The Reason” and “Crawling in the Dark,” delighting the audience on board as evidenced by various social videos.

A Memorable Journey

Among the performers was singer Lolo, who, like the rest, was heading to the same tour. She captured the incredible atmosphere on social media, sharing the moment with the words, “Every plane was grounded today, but the emo gods made sure this one flew.”