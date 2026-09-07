Rauw Alejandro Celebrates Artistic Growth in Epic Forest Hills Show

Global superstar Rauw Alejandro showcased his remarkable artistic evolution during a triumphant two-night concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Following a sold-out show on Saturday, an additional night was added to spotlight Rauw’s journey, which he structured as a compelling three-act performance themed around Inspiration, Momentum, and Legacy.

Chapter One: Inspiration



The concert commenced with a heartfelt homage to Rauw’s roots in Puerto Rico, opening with “Santa.” Visual projections depicting the island’s vibrant landscapes—from the sea and sun to mountains and the Puerto Rican flag—set a stunning backdrop. Rauw engaged the audience with songs such as “Déjame Entrar,” “2/Catorce,” and “No Me Sueltes,” deepening the connection to his heritage. Among the standout moments was “Carita Linda,” from Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0, which infused traditional bomba rhythms, and his cover of the classic Frankie Ruiz track, “Tú Con Él,” a testament to his respect for the sound of earlier generations.

Chapter Two: Momentum



Transitioning into Chapter Two, titled Momentum, Rauw emphasized the exhilarating journey of artistic risk-taking. The stage came alive with visuals of athletes and performers displaying their skills, resonating with Rauw’s own history as a soccer player and sports enthusiast. He then delivered a dynamic set showcasing tracks like “Baby Hello” from Playa Saturno, “Desenfocaó” from Vice Versa, and “Dejau” from Saturno. This chapter illustrated how risks can propel creativity forward while mirroring Rauw’s own evolution.

Chapter Three: Legacy



In a poignant segment dedicated to the Puerto Rican diaspora, Rauw encouraged his audience to invest in the island’s culture and identity. He challenged attendees to consider purchasing properties in Puerto Rico for their families, underscoring the importance of preserving their heritage. As the show progressed towards Chapter Three: Legacy, it became abundantly clear that Rauw had transcended the traditional bounds of reggaeton, successfully blending genres such as R&B, Afrobeat, dancehall, and electronic sounds with invigorating bomba rhythms and salsa.

Rauw has transitioned from experimental artist to a storyteller enriched by his Puerto Rican and Caribbean history. His music has taken on a deeper significance, intertwining traditional sounds with contemporary pop elements. Additionally, his choreography has evolved, becoming increasingly theatrical with each performance, enhancing the overall experience for audiences.

Special Guests and Final Performance



The third act featured surprise guest Tainy, who electrified the crowd with hits like “El Teléfono” and Daddy Yankee’s “Salgo Pa’ La Calle.” Rauw joined Tainy for their collaboration “Party,” a highlight from Un Verano Sin Ti, igniting the audience’s excitement. The special appearances didn’t end there; Chencho also graced the stage to perform tracks like “El Efecto,” “Corleone,” and “Desesperados.” As the concert drew to a close, Rauw and Tainy concluded the night with the powerful “Que Pasaría,” followed by “Lokera” and “Punto 30.”