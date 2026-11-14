Elton John Celebrates King Charles’ 78th Birthday on Air



King Charles III with Sir Elton John at the Royal Albert Hall (Photo by Toby Melville-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In a heartwarming special marking King Charles III’s 78th birthday, the monarch joined legendary musician Sir Elton John for a memorable edition of the pop star’s “Rocket Hour” radio show. This episode not only featured a deep dive into music but also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the King’s Trust, underscoring the crucial role music plays in charitable efforts.

King Charles and Elton John Discuss Ageing

During the show, which aired on Saturday morning, King Charles and Elton John candidly shared their perspectives on the challenges of aging. Reflecting on John’s upbeat track “I’m Still Standing,” the King humorously remarked, “We and the Trust are definitely still standing,” attributing his fondness for the song to its powerful message of resilience. In response, Sir Elton light-heartedly joked, “I’m still sitting now, though,” prompting laughter from the monarch, who added, “With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older.”

A Celebration of Music and Charity

The special radio show was recorded at Apple Music Studios in south London last month. King Charles recalled an unforgettable moment from Sir Elton’s 1986 performance at Wembley Arena, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the King’s Trust. The monarch reflected, “I suspect that no-one who was present on that night in 1986 could possibly forget your performance of ‘I’m Still Standing.’” He emphasized how the song inspires people across various circumstances, tying it back to the trust’s mission.

14 Tracks Selected by the Dynamic Duo

Throughout the episode, King Charles and Sir Elton John curated a list of 14 songs that hold personal significance. The monarch selected “Giant” by Calvin Harris and “Rag’n’Bone Man,” noting how the latter encapsulates the spirit of his charity by promoting the strength found in community support. Other notable tracks included Bob Dylan’s “Gotta Serve Somebody,” Nectar Woode’s “Wine into Water” featuring John on piano, and “Feeling Good” by Muse.

When asked to highlight a song of great meaning, King Charles tapped into fond memories of The Beatles’ timeless hit “All You Need is Love.” He described a particularly memorable performance at a concert in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee in 2002. “I shall never forget the magic of witnessing a simply unforgettable performance,” he shared, praising the song’s enduring message of love.

Reflecting on Musical Icons

At the show’s outset, the sounds of Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” set the tone, leading King Charles to describe Turner as an “electrifying character.” He recounted the poignant moment when the Buckingham Palace guard performed her iconic song “Simply the Best” to honor her legacy following her passing in 2023. “It was, I hope, a small way of thanking her for the times she has performed for my charities and indeed for the joy she brought to millions of people,” he remarked.