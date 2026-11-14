Daniel Kaluuya and Tyriq Withers Spark Buzz During Airport Chaos

In an unexpected twist during a nationwide travel disruption, actors Daniel Kaluuya and Tyriq Withers have captivated the internet with a humorous interview at Eugene Airport in Oregon. The pair found themselves among the many passengers stranded Friday night as the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop, forcing them to deboard their Los Angeles-bound flight.

Stranded Stars Share Their Experience

In an interview with KVAL News, Kaluuya, 37, and Withers, 28, shared their thoughts amid the chaos unfolding around them. Withers humorously expressed his gratitude, saying, “I just want to thank God and the FAA for protecting us, post-blue wave as well,” referring to the Democrats’ recent midterm election victories that saw a shift in congressional control.

Adding a comedic touch to the interview, Withers lamented, “It’s really upsetting me and my homegirl, ’cause if you can’t go to the airport, where the hell can you go?” This line echoed a viral 2016 news interview, further endearing him to viewers.

Kaluuya’s Grateful Perspective

As the reporter laughed at Withers’ remarks, he quickly turned the microphone to Kaluuya, who reflected on the situation with unexpected gratitude. “Obviously, it’s an inconvenience, but I feel grateful … Think about how many lives were probably saved because of that decision,” he remarked, emphasizing the safety precautions taken by the FAA.

More Celebrities Caught in the Ground Stop

Kaluuya and Withers were not the only celebrities affected by the ground stop. “Baywatch” actress Brooks Nader found herself stranded on a private jet bound for Louisiana, where she had plans to attend an LSU football game. According to TMZ, she was “literally about to take off” when the alert was issued, leaving her stuck on the tarmac.

Earlier in the day, Nader had shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories from the private jet, expressing excitement with a countdown for her appearance in Baton Rouge. Fortunately, she remained safe despite the unexpected travel disruption.

FAA Ground Stop Explained