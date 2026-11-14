Tiffani Thiessen Opens Up About Upcoming Hip Replacement Surgery

Emilia Clarke, best known for her role in Game of Thrones, faced a harrowing medical journey that she candidly detailed in her 2019 essay for The New Yorker, titled “A Battle for My Life.” The actress shared a deeply personal account of her experience with brain aneurysms, which significantly impacted her life and career.
Initial Symptoms and Diagnosis
It all began at the gym when Clarke suffered from a severe headache. Describing the moment, she wrote, “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill,” as the pain intensified. Despite the excruciating discomfort, she realized the seriousness of her condition, acknowledging, “at some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged.”
Surgery and Recovery
Following her alarming symptoms, Clarke was rushed to the hospital for a brain scan. The diagnosis was dire: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH)—a life-threatening type of stroke triggered by bleeding in the brain’s surrounding space. She recounted the moment, stating, “The diagnosis was quick and ominous: I’d had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture.”
Emilia underwent immediate surgery to seal the aneurysm, describing the pain as “unbearable.” During her recovery, she faced challenges such as aphasia, during which she recalled “muttering nonsense.” Fortunately, she reported that “the aphasia passed” within a week, and she was able to leave the hospital a month after her initial admission.
Complications and Further Treatment
However, her health issues did not end there. During a routine brain scan in 2013, Clarke discovered that the growth related to her earlier aneurysm had “doubled in size,” necessitating another surgical intervention. Upon waking from this procedure, she experienced excruciating pain, stating, “I was screaming in pain.” The doctors informed her that the procedure had failed, and to improve her chances for survival, they performed another surgery which required access through her skull.
A Triumphant Return
Despite the severity of her condition and the multiple surgeries that followed, Emilia Clarke emerged victorious from this challenging ordeal. She expressed her relief and gratitude, declaring that she is now “at a hundred per cent.” Clarke’s brave battle with brain aneurysms highlights not only her resilience but also the profound challenges faced by those enduring similar medical crises.