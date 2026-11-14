Tiffani Thiessen Opens Up About Upcoming Hip Replacement Surgery

However, her health issues did not end there. During a routine brain scan in 2013, Clarke discovered that the growth related to her earlier aneurysm had “doubled in size,” necessitating another surgical intervention. Upon waking from this procedure, she experienced excruciating pain, stating, “I was screaming in pain.” The doctors informed her that the procedure had failed, and to improve her chances for survival, they performed another surgery which required access through her skull.