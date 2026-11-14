Is Chris Van Hollen the Next Challenger to Chuck Schumer?

In the wake of a historic electoral performance by the Democrats, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has launched his campaign to secure his position as the leader of a potentially incoming Democratic majority in January. Schumer argues that his extensive work in recruiting candidates and fundraising has been pivotal in establishing this newfound majority.

Schumer’s Argument

In various media appearances, including podcasts and interviews, Schumer underscored his role in flipping challenging Senate seats, highlighting Mississippi as particularly significant to him. He claimed credit for personally persuading Scott Colom to run for office. “I went to him and said, ‘You’ve got to run,'” Schumer recounted on The Daily. However, many incoming senators dispute Schumer’s claims, suggesting that his contributions were minimal at best.

Colom’s Dissent

Scott Colom, now the first Black senator to represent Mississippi since Reconstruction, listed various prominent Democrats who supported his candidacy, notably omitting Schumer. “It’s not accurate to say that Schumer recruited me. The people of Mississippi recruited me,” Colom stated, further expressing uncertainty about whether he would endorse Schumer’s leadership bid.

Colom is not alone in his views. Out of 13 incoming Democratic senators, only Sherrod Brown from Ohio has publicly pledged support for Schumer, while others, such as Abdul El-Sayed from Michigan, have voiced their backing for Schumer’s rival, Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Momentum for Van Hollen

El-Sayed noted he had called on Van Hollen to lead the caucus, praising his courage and experience, stressing a need for change within Democratic leadership. Following his primary win over Schumer’s favored candidate, Rep. Haley Stevens, El-Sayed criticized the establishment’s choices while aligning with Van Hollen.

Moreover, newly elected senators like Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan from Minnesota, who also won her primary against Schumer’s candidate, have endorsed Van Hollen, referencing a broader demand for change in leadership among voters. “Minnesotans are demanding change. Democrats need to deliver,” Flanagan expressed.

Growing Opposition

Opposition to Schumer from freshmen senators appears significant, with five new senators explicitly stating they will not support him. Six more have opted for silence on his leadership bid, allowing for an atmosphere of uncertainty surrounding his re-election chances.

Ezra Levin, the executive director of the progressive group Indivisible, indicated that those recently elected senators understand public sentiment more clearly. “They know what the public is looking for,” he said, implying a shift toward more progressive leadership is necessary.

The Call for Change

Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party, emphasized that voters desire government accountability and immediate action to alleviate ongoing crises. He highlighted trends in recent primaries as proof of the public’s appetite for a bolder vision from Democratic leadership. “People want immediate relief from the economic crisis that they’re in,” he stated, aligning these sentiments with Van Hollen’s potential leadership.

Supporters for Van Hollen include notable figures such as Sen. Jeff Merkley and Sen. Bernie Sanders, as well as groups like Our Revolution and the Democratic Socialists of America. These organizations have collectively begun campaigns to advocate against Schumer’s continued leadership.

The Road Ahead

Schumer’s challenges are compounded by significant public discontent. A poll by MoveOn revealed that over 82% of its members want his replacement, reflecting a growing dissatisfaction with centrist approaches. Critics point to Schumer’s past decisions, particularly his bipartisan compromises, as evidence of ineffective leadership that does not align with the urgent needs of current voters.