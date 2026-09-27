Lana Del Rey’s Husband Celebrates Anniversary with Heartfelt Photos

Lana Del Rey recently opened up about her deep connection with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, during an interview with W Magazine in August 2026. Del Rey revealed that she wrote her song “Stars Fell on Alabama” inspired by the profound impact Dufrene has had on her life. “Jeremy is the most impactful person in my life,” she admitted, highlighting the depth of their relationship.

Finding Joy in Everyday Moments

In her candid conversation, Del Rey described a unique aspect of their relationship that brings them closer together. She fondly referred to it as “parking-lot time.” “It’s strange: Jeremy and I have what we call ‘parking-lot time,’” she explained. “We spend so much time in parking lots, just reading or talking in the car.” This simple yet intimate routine showcases how they nurture their bond through shared experiences.

Appreciating the Uncommon

Del Rey also reflected on the quirky joys of life that often seem peculiar to outsiders. “Sometimes, in life, you think you’re the only one in the world who loves a particular thing, like sitting in an empty Macy’s or Home Depot parking lot,” she said. Her words resonate with anyone who has found solace in the mundane, emphasizing that true connection often lies in understanding someone’s unique perspectives.

“You might be really weird to some people, but then you find another soul who feels the same way,” she concluded, capturing the essence of finding companionship in shared idiosyncrasies.