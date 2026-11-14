Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela End Their Relationship

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela’s relationship, which went public just six months ago, has reportedly come to an end, marking a swift conclusion to their short-lived romance. Sources confirmed to E! News that the pair has decided to part ways, following a whirlwind romance that included a November 2025 sighting and an Instagram reveal in April 2026.

From Instagram Official to Breakup

This relationship captured the spotlight when the Jonas Brothers singer shared a playful black-and-white photo booth image on his Instagram, featuring him and Gabriela in a cozy embrace. The post came with the caption, “If you’re seeing this, it means my puerto rico YT vid is up now,” showcasing the singer’s playful side as he promoted his latest YouTube vlog.

Memorable Moments and Challenges

In his vlog, Jonas elaborated on his bond with Gabriela, a model from Puerto Rico, mentioning how she was helping him improve his Spanish skills. Their chemistry was evident during a date night where Jonas humorously remarked, “Oh, caliente!” as Gabriela flaunted her outfit.

Months later, Gabriela shared a stunning photo of the couple at a formal wedding, where they shared a passionate kiss. However, despite these romantic highlights, the challenges of maintaining a relationship while on tour seem to have taken their toll.

Reflections on Dating Life