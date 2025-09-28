Stream Vikings vs. Steelers Dublin NFL Game Live Free

Football fans around the globe are gearing up for an exciting international clash as the Minnesota Vikings face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland. This highly anticipated game, part of the NFL International Series, draws fans eager to watch the Vikings vs. Steelers NFL Dublin game online for free. Below, we outline the best ways to catch all the action from Croke Park without spending a dime.

Streaming Options for NFL Dublin Game

If you’re in the United States and looking to stream the NFL Dublin game, there are several options available that allow you to watch the Vikings vs. Steelers game online for free. Here’s a quick guide to get you started.

How to Watch the Game Online for Free

The Vikings vs. Steelers NFL Dublin game will air live on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, consider starting a free trial with streaming services like DirecTV, Fubo, or Hulu + Live TV. Each service offers a limited-time free trial, letting you watch the Vikings vs. Steelers without any upfront cost.

DirecTV

DirecTV provides access to NFL Network through its Signature packages and MySports Genre Pack. These packages start with a five-day free trial. After the trial, the MySports package is $69.99 per month, while the Signature Packages start at $84.99 per month, with discounts available for the first month.

Fubo

Fubo is another excellent option with a five-day free trial. Their Sports + News package, which includes NFL Network, costs $45.99 for the first month and $55.99 thereafter. It’s a great choice for sports enthusiasts looking to watch the Vikings vs. Steelers NFL Dublin game online.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial, costing $82.99 per month afterward. This package includes over 95 channels, along with ESPN Select, Disney+, and Hulu on demand, making it a comprehensive option for streaming the game.

Game Details and Odds

The NFL Dublin game featuring the Vikings and Steelers is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 28, with a kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET. Heading into this Week 4 matchup, both teams are 2-1, but the Vikings are slightly favored with a 2.5-point spread.

Enjoy the game and take advantage of these streaming options to watch the Vikings vs. Steelers NFL Dublin game online for free. It’s set to be an exciting encounter in the heart of Ireland!