‘U.K., Ireland Enthralled by Blockbuster ’28 Years Later’ Release’

The sequel “28 Years Later” has made a significant impact at the U.K. and Ireland box office, capturing the attention of audiences with its thrilling narrative and impressive performances. Directed by Danny Boyle, this sequel to a popular horror franchise has captivated horror fans and opened strong with £4.7 million ($6.4 million) in its debut week, as reported by Comscore. With a star-studded cast including Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, the film’s launch promises to sustain its momentum in the competitive box office landscape.

A Dominant Debut

“28 Years Later” leads the box office, showcasing the genre’s continued popularity. Its gripping storyline and stellar acting have placed it at the forefront, setting the stage for a strong showing in subsequent weeks. The film’s success highlights the ongoing appeal of horror sequels, attracting both returning fans and new audiences alike.

Strong Competition

While “28 Years Later” takes the top spot, Universal’s “How To Train Your Dragon” maintains a strong presence in second, with $3.8 million in its second weekend and a cumulative total of $17.1 million. Disney’s “Elio” made a notable debut in third, earning $1.3 million, while “Lilo & Stitch” continues its solid performance, adding $908,062 to its $46.4 million total.

Lower Ranks and Notable Releases

In fifth place, Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” brought in $811,385, lifting its total to $33.5 million. Black Bear’s “The Salt Path” secured sixth with $362,939, while Bollywood’s “Sitaare Zameen Par” debuted in seventh, taking $306,576. Lionsgate U.K.’s “From The World of John Wick: Ballerina” added $263,134, reaching $4.2 million.

Upcoming Attractions

The competition is set to heat up with Warner Bros. releasing "F1," featuring Brad Pitt, against Universal's "M3GAN 2.0." Paramount honors the nostalgia of "Clueless" with a 30th anniversary re-release, while other films such as Verve Pictures' "Chicken Town" and Picturehouse Entertainment's "From Hilde, With Love" add to the roster.

With a lineup rich in diverse genres, ranging from documentaries to fantasy, the U.K. and Ireland box office is bustling with excitement, ensuring that audiences have plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.