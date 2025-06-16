Nine Inch Nails Astonish Fans with Rare Songs in Dublin

Nine Inch Nails electrified fans at their Dublin concert, marking the start of their Peel It Back Tour with a compelling mix of live rarities. The band’s first tour in three years promises a thrilling journey through their lesser-played tracks, capturing the essence of Nine Inch Nails’ innovative sound.

Rediscovering Hidden Gems

On Sunday evening in Dublin, Nine Inch Nails surprised the audience by reviving songs they hadn’t performed live in over a decade. Trent Reznor opened the show with an evocative solo rendition of “Right Where It Belongs” from With Teeth, a song last played live in 2009. This heartfelt performance seamlessly transitioned into “Somewhat Damaged” from The Fragile.

The full band then delivered powerful reimaginations of “Ruiner” and “Piggy (Nothing Can Stop Me Now).” These tracks, absent from live performances for 16 years, enthralled fans with their intensity. Alongside Boys Noize, the band revisited “Vessel” from Year Zero, “Came Back Haunted” from Hesitation Marks, and the How to Destroy Angels masterpiece “Parasite,” bringing back these long-missed tracks with renewed vigor.

Classic Hits and Unforgettable Covers

Amidst these rare gems, Nine Inch Nails ensured that fans also enjoyed their iconic hits. The setlist included arena-favorites like “Wish,” “March of the Pigs,” and “Closer,” maintaining their reputation for powerful live performances. The band also honored David Bowie with a stirring cover of “I’m Afraid of Americans,” delighting old and new fans alike.

Recent Endeavors and Musical Evolution

The band’s latest album releases, Ghosts V: Locusts and Ghosts VI: Together, came out in 2020. Although they haven’t toured since 2022, Reznor and Atticus Ross, who officially joined Nine Inch Nails in 2016, have been deeply involved in composing acclaimed film scores. Their collaboration with director Luca Guadagnino last year included soundtracks for the films Queer and Challengers. Currently, their tour partner Boys Noize has released a remix album based on the Challengers score.

This Dublin concert marked a triumphant return to live music for Nine Inch Nails, brilliantly blending nostalgia with innovation, setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable tour.