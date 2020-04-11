9 Natural Home Remedy to Eliminate the Circles Under the Eyes

Circles under the eyes are a very common problem. Almost everybody has or had them. The reasons for their appearance are multiple, but there are also many ways to get rid of these dark circles that annoy you. A healthy diet, enough sleep, and a consultation with a specialist can easily make circles disappear.

We have made up a list of some ways that will help you get rid of these ugly circles:

Rosewater

Rosewater has many great effects on your skin. It moisturizes and nourishes the skin, helps to get rid of swelling, redness, and itching, and has a whitening and rejuvenating effect.

If case you do not want to buy this from a store, we want to teach you how to make your rose water at home. You will need only some fresh petals from one rose and one glass of hot water.

How to make it:

After you rinse, the rose petals put them in a saucepan.

Pour the glass of water over the petals in the saucepan and then let everything cool. The result should be put into a sanitized container.

You should keep the rose water in the fridge for no more than a week.

Use:

Moisten two cotton pads with rose water.

Apply them to the area under the eyes, and leave for 15 minutes. This process should be repeated every morning.

Sweet Almond Oil

Almond oil makes the skin around the eyes tight and also helps to get rid of swelling and circles under the eyes.

Use:

2-3 drops from this oil should be applied with massaging movements every night before sleep.

Potato Juice

Potatoes contain natural whitening components and vitamin C. This is very easy to make, and you should get a raw potato and squeeze it.

Use:

Moisten some cotton pads into the juice of the potato and leave it for 10 minutes, then wash your face.

After this process, you can massage your face with some olive or peach oil.

This remedy should be used for two weeks.

Cucumber Compress

Cucumber contains a large number of antioxidants and has a whitening effect.

How to make it:

Slice a cucumber into thick rounds and put them in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Use:

Take those rounds and apply to all the affected area.

Leave them for 10-15 minutes and then clean with cold water.

This process should be done for a week.

Tea Compress

Tea is rich with caffeine, tannins, and antioxidants, which make it an excellent remedy for dark circles and swelling.

Use:

Choose either black or green tea, make a cup of tea and then let it cool.

Take some cotton pads or some of the tea bags and apply them to the eyes.

Leave them for 10-15 minutes and repeat this process every day for a week.

Milk and Bread Mask

Milk tones up moisturize, and whitens the skin, while bread contains yeast, rich in vitamin B, which soothes the skin and neutralizes rashes.

It is effortless to make, and you should make a paste from white bread and milk.

Use:

Apply the mask paying attention not to put a too thicker layer.

Leave it for 10-15 minutes.

Tomato Juice

Tomatoes contain lycopene, an antioxidant that strengthens capillary walls.

Use:

Apply the juice over the circles and leave it for 10 minutes.

Wash your face with cool water.

If you want to see the results, apply this juice for two weeks.

Massage and Exercises

This remedy will not only remove the circles under your eyes, but it will also have good effects on your vision.

First, the massage:

Massage the area under your eyes for 2-3 minutes with your fingertips. Move from the temples to the nasal bridge along the lower lid. The upper lid should not be massaged to avoid pressure over the eyeball. The movements you make should not stretch the skin.

After the massage is good to apply some eye cream.

The exercises:

Close your eyes. Use index fingers to fix the skin on the outer corners of the eyes to avoid wrinkles.

Tightly close your eyes for 6 seconds then relax your eyelids. Repeat at least ten times.

Herbal Ice Cubes

Ice makes skin more elastic, smoothes wrinkles, and reduces swelling. If you freeze a brew made with medicinal herbs, this remedy will be even more effective.

To do this, you will only need sage leaves, cornflowers, and chamomile flowers and parsley (fresh or dried).

How to make it:

For every 200 ml (6.76 oz) of water, you should take a teaspoon of each herb.

Pour in boiling water and leave for about 2 hours.

Now that they are cool, you can pour them into ice molds and put them in a freezer.

How to use it: